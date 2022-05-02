Notre Dame Academy in South Buffalo will be host to many different camps this summer.

Camps are broken down into age groups ranging from 3 to 14. These weeklong camps begin at the end of June and run through the middle of August.

Breakfast and lunch are provided at no extra cost and each camper receives a camp T-shirt. Each camp will have two teachers and an assistant with a maximum of 25 children per camp.

The day begins at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.

After-camp care is also available for a small fee and runs until 5:30 p.m.

Camps include such themes as animals, the beach, sports, science, nature, hiking and history.

Go to www.NotreDameBuffalo.org for more information.