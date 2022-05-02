How about a Summer Camp hosted by Notre Dame Academy
Notre Dame Academy in South Buffalo will be host to many different camps this summer.
Camps are broken down into age groups ranging from 3 to 14. These weeklong camps begin at the end of June and run through the middle of August.
Breakfast and lunch are provided at no extra cost and each camper receives a camp T-shirt. Each camp will have two teachers and an assistant with a maximum of 25 children per camp.
The day begins at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.
After-camp care is also available for a small fee and runs until 5:30 p.m.
Camps include such themes as animals, the beach, sports, science, nature, hiking and history.
Go to www.NotreDameBuffalo.org for more information.