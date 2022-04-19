The Diocese of Buffalo is sponsoring a four-part zoom webinar on the New Evangelization, concentrating on the Family of Parishes. Father Frank DeSiano, CSP, president of Paulist Evangelization Ministries, will be directing these sessions. We encourage pastors, priests, staff and all interested parishioners to participate.

The sessions will be held May 10, 17, 25 and 31 at 2 p.m. and will be recorded so that you can play them back at any time that is convenient for you. There is no cost to attend. Beyond learning ideas and theories, the series will stress action, tailored to the needs of the parish and family that the parish and family can undertake to become more inviting, welcoming and engaging. All who register will receive links to the recorded webinar. Go here to register: https://bit.ly/3lPMMz6

In addition, Alpha is a wonderful program to invite anyone in your parish, friends, coworkers, neighbors who are searching for meaning in life, wanting to learn more about Jesus and his Church, or desires to reconnect or grow deeper in the Catholic faith. There is a special track for young adults as well. Learn more about this program for your parishes by attending one of the information sessions. Both are held on Thursday, May 5. Morning Session 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Angels, Cuba. Evening Session (6:30-9 p.m.) at Our Lady of Peace, Clarence. To register send an email to Volunteer1@buffalodiocese.org by May 1.

I look forward to updating you as we travel along the Road to Renewal.