ORCHARD PARK — On Tuesday, April 19, families with special needs are invited to an Inclusive Easter Mass at 7 p.m. at St. Bernadette Parish, 5930 S. Abbott Rd., Orchard Park.

The church is wheelchair accessible. Father Joseph Wolf will offer the sacrament of reconciliation at 6 p.m. Sister Conchetta LoPresti, OSF, will interpret the Mass through American Sign Language. The Mass will be live-streamed on St. Bernadette’s Facebook page. The Mass offers a shorter, less crowded worship setting allowing people to move freely as needed. The lighting will be dimmer, the music soothing, with low gluten hosts available.

This event is sponsored by Open Doors Ministry which advocates for the inclusion of people with disabilities into the life of the parish.

Questions may be directed at Sharon Urbaniak at 716-648-1720, ext. 3 or sharonu@saintbopny.org or Paula Potteiger at 716-649-1051 or cozmo3631@gmail.com.