LOADING

Type to search

Features Lent and Easter

St. Bernadette hosts inclusive Easter Mass 

wnycatholic April 15, 2022
Share

ORCHARD PARK — On Tuesday, April 19, families with special needs are invited to an Inclusive Easter Mass at 7 p.m. at St. Bernadette Parish, 5930 S. Abbott Rd., Orchard Park.

The church is wheelchair accessible. Father Joseph Wolf will offer the sacrament of reconciliation at 6 p.m. Sister Conchetta LoPresti, OSF, will interpret the Mass through American Sign Language. The Mass will be live-streamed on St. Bernadette’s Facebook page. The Mass offers a shorter, less crowded worship setting allowing people to move freely as needed. The lighting will be dimmer, the music soothing, with low gluten hosts available.

This event is sponsored by Open Doors Ministry which advocates for the inclusion of people with disabilities into the life of the parish.

Questions may be directed at Sharon Urbaniak at 716-648-1720, ext. 3 or sharonu@saintbopny.org or Paula Potteiger at 716-649-1051 or cozmo3631@gmail.com.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

FICE to award Inclusive Teacher of the Year
wnycatholic February 16, 2022
Niagara University receives grant to develop Disability Awareness Training for Niagara County probation officers
wnycatholic February 15, 2022
St. Bernadette’s to hold inclusive Mass on Dec. 27
wnycatholic December 16, 2021
Nothing deters young blogger from spreading God’s message
Patrick J. Buechi March 3, 2021
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

FICE to award Inclusive Teacher of the Year
Niagara University receives grant to develop Disability Awareness Training for Niagara County probation officers
St. Bernadette’s to hold inclusive Mass on Dec. 27
Nothing deters young blogger from spreading God’s message
@Western New York Catholic 2020