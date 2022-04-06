Dr. Michelle Bork

NIAGARA UNIVERSITY — Dr. Michelle Bork, chair for undergraduate nursing in Niagara University’s College of Nursing, has been selected by the American Association of Colleges of Nursing to participate in its Elevating Leaders in Academic Nursing Program.

The yearlong ELAN fellowship is designed to further develop and enhance leadership skills in new and emerging nurse academic leaders in baccalaureate and graduate nursing programs, and prepare these individuals to lead as deans and senior faculty in academic nursing. As a member of the 2022-2023 cohort, Bork will participate in a focused assessment experience and a range of content and exercises related to successful executive leadership.

Bork is a nurse educator who previously served on the faculty of D’Youville College’s School of Nursing and was a registered nurse at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. She earned her bachelor’s degree in registered nursing from D’Youville, and a master’s degree in nursing education and a doctor of nursing practice from Grand Canyon University. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and teaching from Canisius College.