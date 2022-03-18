LOADING

Type to search

Features Parish Life

‘Women in a Wounded Church’ lecture canceled

wnycatholic March 18, 2022
Share

The Parish Pastoral Council of Blessed Sacrament Church in Buffalo regrets to announce that the “Women in a Wounded Church” lecture scheduled for Sunday, March 20, is canceled. Sister Margaret Carney, OSF, is unable to give the lecture due to a recent injury. The lecture will be rescheduled at a time to be determined. Sister Margaret said, “I surely want to give this lecture and contribute to the wonderful Church on Fire: Stay With Us! series.”

For any questions, please contact Michael Pitek at Michael@thepitekgroup.com or 716-480-8313.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Church on Fire Lecture continues with ‘Women in a Wounded Church’
wnycatholic March 12, 2022
Blessed Sacrament to hold Taizé prayer service for Lent
wnycatholic March 1, 2022
Third Church on Fire Lecture will focus on St. Ignatius
wnycatholic February 19, 2022
Blessed Sacrament Parish in Buffalo to present ‘MARY: A Biblical Walk with the Blessed Mother’
wnycatholic February 15, 2022
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Church on Fire Lecture continues with ‘Women in a Wounded Church’
Blessed Sacrament to hold Taizé prayer service for Lent
Third Church on Fire Lecture will focus on St. Ignatius
Blessed Sacrament Parish in Buffalo to present ‘MARY: A Biblical Walk with the Blessed Mother’
@Western New York Catholic 2020