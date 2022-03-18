The Parish Pastoral Council of Blessed Sacrament Church in Buffalo regrets to announce that the “Women in a Wounded Church” lecture scheduled for Sunday, March 20, is canceled. Sister Margaret Carney, OSF, is unable to give the lecture due to a recent injury. The lecture will be rescheduled at a time to be determined. Sister Margaret said, “I surely want to give this lecture and contribute to the wonderful Church on Fire: Stay With Us! series.”

For any questions, please contact Michael Pitek at Michael@thepitekgroup.com or 716-480-8313.