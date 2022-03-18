Our Lady of Peace Parish in Clarence is offering a four-day Lenten Parish Retreat as part of the celebration of their 100th year of founding as a parish. Father George Knab, OMI, will conduct the Retreat with sessions at 7 p.m. on March 27- 30. The theme of the retreat is Rosary Renewal. St. John Paul II wrote of the rosary’s capacity to form Christians according to the mind and heart of Christ. This retreat integrates his suggestions with preaching and ritual to dispose the people for the graces which each mystery offers. The Retreat will take place in Our Lady of Peace Church, 10950 Main St., Clarence.

For more information contact Our Lady Peace at 716-759-8554 or office@olpclarence.org.