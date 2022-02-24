LOADING

Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers host Women’s Day of Prayer ‘Unity and the Power of Prayer’

wnycatholic February 24, 2022
Maryknoll – Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers will host a Women’s Day of Prayer webinar on Saturday, March 5, at 11 a.m.

The program will open with a brief prayer service with a reflection from Father Leo Shea, MM, followed by a talk by Kkeynote speaker Deirdre Cornell, Maryknoll magazine associate Eeditor and Orbis Book author. Cornell will speak on the Virgin Mary’s universality within the Christian community and beyond. Attendees will have an opportunity to share prayer intentions at the close of the program.

This is a free webinar, and women of all faiths are welcome.

The event is being sponsored by Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers’ Community Outreach Program. Registration is required and can be completed by visiting https://MaryknollSociety.org/Womens-Day-of-Prayer.

Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers’ Community Outreach Program fulfills the society’s mission vision by reaching across geographical and situational borders, sustaining our spiritual heritage, sharing Maryknoll’s spirit with others and developing partnerships with groups in civil society. 

To learn more about future programs and events, visit https://MaryknollSociety.org/Events. Additional information can be obtained by call 914-941-7590.

