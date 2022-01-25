HAMBURG — Hilbert College’s dual enrollment program has experienced a 140 percent year-over-year increase this school year with over 1,800 registered high schoolers. The record-breaking increase is the result of Hilbert’s new partnership with the Buffalo Public Schools, which accounts for over 1,000 registered students.

“Our partners at Hilbert College recognize the talent and boundless potential of our students,” Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash said. “Since his arrival in Western New York, President Brophy has become a proven partner for our district. Now thousands of students will have a chance to become college-educated and contribute to Buffalo’s talent dividend.”

“Hilbert College is grateful to the Buffalo Public Schools and Dr. Cash,” Hilbert President Dr. Michael Brophy said. “This is an important collaboration which helps increase access to higher education for more deserving high school students.”

As part of the new relationship, students from Buffalo Public Schools have the opportunity to take college-level courses through Hilbert College Global – the online division of Hilbert College. Currently, 16 high schools in the Buffalo Public School District are offering dual enrollment courses through Hilbert, including: Buffalo Academy for Visual & Performing Arts #192, Burgard #301, City Honors at Fosdick Masten Park #195, East Community High School #309, Emerson School of Hospitality #302, Frederick Law Olmsted #156, Hutchinson Central Technical #304, International Preparatory School #198, Leonardo daVinci #212, Lewis J. Bennett High School of Innovative Technology #363, Math, Science & Tech. Preparatory #197, McKinley #305, Middle College at Bennett #366, Riverside Academy #208, South Park #206, and The New Buffalo School of Culinary Art & Hospitality Management #355. Buffalo Public School students are eligible for this program at no cost to them.

Hilbert’s dual enrollment program provides area high school students with the opportunity to enroll in Hilbert courses and the students earn credit towards their high school diploma in addition to Hilbert College course credit that can be used towards a Hilbert degree or could be transferred to any college or university degree program.

Hilbert’s dual enrollment program allows students the exceptional opportunity to get a jump start on their college degree and provides students with the chance to experience college coursework before their freshmen year of college. Hilbert’s dual enrollment courses have the same course requirements as the corresponding Hilbert College course and will receive the same amount of college credit.