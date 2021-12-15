Tim Kenney

Bishop Timon – St. Jude High School announced the appointment of Tim Kenney as head of school. Board of Trustees Chairman Dr. Bernard Ryan (Class of ’98) said Kenney will be a difference maker: “Tim’s expertise and experience at some of the highest levels of educational leadership will help Bishop Timon build on our proud history and steady growth in recent years. Tim embodies the strength of faith, strength of mind, and strength of character that represents the values of a Timon Man. We are excited to have Tim join the Timon team and lead the institution to great heights.”

Kenney brings over a quarter century of educational leadership experience, including strategic development, plan execution and revenue enhancement. Most recently serving as athletic director at St. Bonaventure University, Kenney was an integral part in the development and execution of the plan to stabilize the institution and make it sustainable for the future. He helped increase enrollment through the athletic programs and tripled the amount of revenue brought in through athletics, easing pressure on the university’s budget. Under Kenney’s leadership, student-athletes at St. Bonaventure reached record highs in GPA and during the pandemic, the department was one of a few nationwide to finish the year with a budget surplus. Kenney also was an adjunct professor in the School of Business at St. Bonaventure, where he helped create the new sports management program.

Throughout his career, Kenney has been involved in the growth of every institution that he served. At the University of Massachusetts, he was the senior executive athletic director. During his 11-year tenure at UMass, Kenney was integral in the planning and funding of numerous capital projects including a new basketball practice facility, a softball stadium, football support building, and a track and field complex. In addition, he worked closely with the McCormack Sports Management program to integrate learning within the athletic department. Kenney started his career at Stony Brook University where he held several different positions for nine years. While at Stony Brook, Kenney was part of the leadership team that moved the athletic program from Division III to Division I.

“I am honored to join the great team of people at Bishop Timon,” Kenney said. “Throughout my career, I have always strived to put students first and to have that opportunity to do it at Bishop Timon is very exciting. My good friend and former boss at St. Bonaventure, the late Dr. Dennis DePerro (Class of ’77), told me all about the vibrant, passionate Timon community in South Buffalo. I look forward to building upon the great work that has been done recently to create a thriving, sustainable future for the school.”

Kenney received a bachelor of science degree in Exercise Science from the University at Buffalo, where he was an All-American Swimmer. He earned a master’s in science in Physical Education/Sport Administration from Florida State University.