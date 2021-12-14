NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The newest Knights of Columbus documentary film, “St. Joseph: Our Spiritual Father,” is available at kofc.org to coincide with the end of the Year of St. Joseph. Produced to increase devotion to the foster father of Jesus, protector of the Holy Family and patron of the Church, the film premiered on ABC affiliates across the United States this fall.

“St. Joseph teaches us that we really find ourselves when we live for others,” said Patrick Kelly, supreme knight of the Knights of Columbus. “He models for each one of us the importance of prayer, obedience and courage in our lives. The Knights of Columbus is very pleased to offer this inspiring documentary for all to watch and to discover in St. Joseph a powerful example and intercessor.”

Featuring reenactments, interviews with scholars and inspiring witness stories, the documentary provides an opportunity to learn about Jesus’ foster father from a historical perspective and shows how devotion to him can be life-changing.

“In choosing Joseph to care with a father’s love for the incarnate Son of God,” said Archbishop William Lori, supreme chaplain of the Knights of Columbus, “the eternal Father recognized in St. Joseph a man of utmost integrity – a man who perhaps had no idea what God had in mind for him but nonetheless went about his daily life and work with honesty and reliability.”

The documentary, along with a facts and discussion guide and other resources, is posted at kofc.org/stjoseph.

Learn more about the Knights of Columbus or join the Order by visiting kofc.org.