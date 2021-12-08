LOADING

Type to search

Catholic Life

The Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception, December 8

wnycatholic December 8, 2021
Share

On Dec. 8, we honor Mary, our Mother. The Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception is a Catholic feast celebrating Mary’s conception without sin. Even though this feast day occurs in the liturgical season of Advent, which prepares for the birth of Our Lord Jesus Christ, the Immaculate Conception refers to the conception of Mary in the womb of her mother, St. Anne.

The dogma of the Immaculate Conception asserts that, “from the first moment of her conception, the Blessed Virgin Mary was, by the singular grace and privilege of Almighty God, and in view of the merits of Jesus Christ, Savior of Mankind, kept free from all stain of original sin.”

The observance of this feast began with a papal encyclical “Ineffablis Deus” by Pope Pius IX, when he formally defined the dogma of the Immaculate Conception, on Dec. 8, 1854. 

Mary’s sinlessness had ancient roots in the Church. In 1846, the U.S. bishops had chosen Mary as the patroness of this land under the title of the Immaculate Conception.

Like the dogma of the Trinity, there is no explicit biblical basis for the dogma of the Immaculate Conception. However, several biblical passages certainly point in this direction.

Mary was granted this extraordinary privilege because of Her unique role in history as the Mother of God. That is, She received the gift of salvation in Christ from the very moment of her conception.

Even though Mary is unique in all humanity for being born without sin, She is held up by the Church as a model for all humanity in Her holiness and Her purity, in Her willingness to accept the Plan of God for Her.

Every person is called to recognize and respond to God’s call, to their own vocation, in order to carry out God’s plan for their life and fulfill the mission prepared for them since before the beginning of time.

Mary’s “Let it be done to me according to Thy Word,” in response of the Angel Gabriel’s greeting is the response required of all Christians to God’s Plan.

The Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception is a time to celebrate the great joy of God’s gift to humanity in Mary, and to recognize with greater clarity, the truth that each and every human being has been created by God to fulfill a particular mission that he and only he can fulfill.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Teens share NCYC experience with Bishop Mike
Patrick J. Buechi November 30, 2021
Sister Patricia A. Gilbert 1941-2021
wnycatholic November 15, 2021
Bishop Fisher tours Southtowns schools
Patrick J. Buechi September 10, 2021
Assumption, Immaculate Conception and Holy Spirit parishes receive temporary administrators
wnycatholic August 27, 2021
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Teens share NCYC experience with Bishop Mike
Sister Patricia A. Gilbert 1941-2021
Bishop Fisher tours Southtowns schools
Assumption, Immaculate Conception and Holy Spirit parishes receive temporary administrators
@Western New York Catholic 2020