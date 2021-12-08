Catholic Charities of Buffalo announced two leadership appointments within its organization, Deneb Pirrone as corporate compliance and quality officer, and Ryan Undercoffer as senior director.

Deneb Pirrone

“We are excited to welcome Deneb and Ryan to the Catholic Charities team and look forward to the impact they will have on our organization,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president and chief executive officer, Catholic Charities. “I believe both individuals have the background, experience and determination to provide hope to our neighbors in need throughout Western New York.”

As corporate compliance and quality officer, Pirrone brings nearly 20 years of leadership experience to his new role. A member of Catholic Charities’ senior staff, Pirrone will manage quality, compliance and continuous improvement efforts across all functional areas. He most recently served as senior director of corporate development with Servotronics, and is an award-winning product developer, co-designer of five patents, and the recipient of the President’s Volunteer Service Award from the White House. Pirrone has both a master’s degree and bachelor’s degree in business administration from University at Buffalo. A lifelong Buffalo resident, Pirrone also serves as president and board member of the Black Rock Riverside Alliance.

In his new role as senior director, Undercoffer will lend support, guidance and direction to leaders responsible for home-based preventive and multisystemic therapy programs, visitation and domestic violence programs, school-based youth and family support, and parenting education services. He joins Catholic Charities from Lt. Col. Matt Urban Human Services Center of WNY Inc., where he served as chief community development officer. A resident of Niagara Falls, Undercoffer has a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and political science from University at Buffalo and a master’s in applied economics from Buffalo State College.