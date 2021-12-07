The Parish Pastoral Council of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Buffalo is pleased to announce that the first program of the Deborah A. and Louis J. Cercone Concert Series of the Church on Fire: Stay With Us! program will be given on Sunday, Dec. 12. Frank Scinta & Friends will present an Advent Candlelight Recital at 7 p.m. in the church located at 1029 Delaware Ave.

The recital will feature a series of carols for Advent and Christmas from the 16th century to the 20th century. The music will be performed by Scinta’s “Friends,” six sopranos: Lenore Brown, Pearl Brown, Mary Dylik, Asha Herle, Erin Peradotto and Emilie Tothero. These women are part of the soprano section of St. Louis Choir.

Scinta is currently the organist/choirmaster of St. Louis Church and adjunct professor of fine arts at Canisius College. Prior to St. Louis, he was the organist/choirmaster at Blessed Sacrament for 33 years.

The community – friends, family and neighbors – is invited to attend this free recital. Free off-street parking is available in the Catholic Academy of West Buffalo parking lot, located behind the school. Access to the lot is made at Delaware and Lexington avenues. The lot can also be entered from Linwood Avenue. Free-will offerings for the recital are appreciated.

The Advent Candlelight Recital is one of many programs that are being offered at Blessed Sacrament Church in 2021-2022. The parish had started a series in March 2020 called Church on Fire: Stay With Us! Two weeks after it started, Church on Fire had to be canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Since September, Blessed Sacrament is once again producing the Church on Fire series. The 2021-2022 series will feature an expanded format of lectures, concerts, events and services that will provide 10 months of programming, appealing to a variety of ages, genders, ethnicities and spiritualities. The parish is opening its doors to all: long-time parishioners, new parishioners, curious non-parishioners, and community friends and neighbors.