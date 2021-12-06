Many of us recall a special Catholic sister or brother who had a profound influence on our lives. Never counting the cost, these dedicated individuals shared with us faith, love and a belief in all that we could become – choosing to invest in our futures rather than their own. Today, that sister or brother may be elderly and need care.

Traditionally, Catholic sisters, brothers and religious order priests – known collectively as women and men religious – worked for little to no pay. As a result, many religious communities now lack adequate retirement savings. To help address this challenge, U.S. Catholic bishops initiated the Retirement Fund for Religious in 1988. Each year, proceeds from the annual RFR appeal are distributed to hundreds of eligible U.S. religious congregations. Some 26,000 senior women and men religious benefit.

Your tax-deductible gift to the Retirement Fund for Religious provides vital support for assisted-living and home-health services, nursing care, and more. It also helps to ensure ongoing viability for religious communities, so that younger members can continue the good works begun by their elders.

This weekend, Dec. 12-13, the Diocese of Buffalo is participating in and encouraging support of the national Retirement Fund for the Religious Appeal. Proceeds from this annual appeal are used to assist in the health care and maintenance expenses of retired religious order nuns, brothers and priests. These retired religious women and men typically served in education, health care or social services roles. Members of religious congregations, many in the twilight of their years, do not receive financial support, health care or retirement benefits from the Diocese of Buffalo.

Support for the Retirement Fund for the Religious can be made at www.shareinthecare.org or with a check payable to the “Retirement Fund for the Religious” mailed to 795 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14203.