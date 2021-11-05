LOADING

Blessed Sacrament offers holy oil workshop and stained glass tour

wnycatholic November 5, 2021
Blessed Sacrament Church in Buffalo will present a free interactive workshop open to all. “Healing Oils of the Bible,” presented by Michael Pitek, will be held Thursday, Nov. 11 from 6:30-9 p.m. at St. Joseph Hall, 1029 Delaware Ave.

Participants will learn about 12 of the Healing Oils found in the Bible: aloes (sacred sandalwood), cassia, cedarwood, cypress, frankincense, galbanum, hyssop, myrrh, myrtle, onycha, rose of Sharon (cistus), and spikenard.

Pitek will explore Scriptural references  to the oils and explain how they can enhance your well-being today. Special workshop giveaways will be available.

Registration is required by Nov. 9. To register contact Michael Pitek at Michael@thepitekgroup.com or 716-480-8313.

Blessed Sacrament will also offer a free tour of the church’s 32 stained-glass windows. “Lessons in Glass,” will occur on Sunday, Nov. 14,  at 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. 

The majority of the church’s windows are representative of the Austrian style of stained-glass. However, there are also representations of contemporary stained-glass and windows created in the style of Tiffany. The tour will also discuss the church’s unique 134-year-old history. Immediately following the tour, attendees can elect to conduct a personal meditation on the windows’ scriptural context. Copies of “Lessons in Glass,” the 125th anniversary commemorative edition book featuring the stained-glass windows, will be available for purchase. 

From 1-5 p.m., the church will offer Eucharistic Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament concluded with benediction at 5 p.m. The faithful are asked to sign up for visitation/prayer times. 

Registration for both the Lessons in Glass: Stained-Glass Windows Tour and Adoration/ Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament can be made during weekend Masses, as well as online at http://www.BSCBuffalo.org/events.&nbsp;

These educational programs and religious services are offered by the parish as a part of the Church on Fire: Stay With Us! series of lectures, concerts, educational programs, religious services, social events, and service projects. These 10 months of programming represent the parish opening their doors to all: long-time parishioners, new parishioners, curious non-parishioners, and community friends and neighbors in an effort to build community, the parish seeks to offer a wide variety of opportunities for us to know God through our heads, hearts and hands. The programs are meant to appeal to a wide variety of ages, genders, ethnicities, and spiritualities. Blessed Sacrament Church is the only Catholic Church in the Elmwood Village. 

