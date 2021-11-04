Christ the King School in Snyder will hold an open house for prospective students and parents Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 9-11 a.m.

Parents and prospective students can tour the campus facilities and classrooms, meet teachers and staff, as well as other parents and students who attend the school.

Christ the King School was founded in 1929 and offers pre-K 3 through eighth-grade classes. Approximately 200 students attend CTK Catholic School with its 32 staff members. The faith-based education provides a safe, nurturing and challenging environment for all who attend. The average class size is 20. Ninety percent of the staff holds master’s degrees with an average teaching of 13 years experience

The community of faith is the key to the success of the school. Investing in your child’s future, by choosing CTK, provides a solid foundation for their life. CTK promotes Catholic faith and values and has an excellent curriculum based on rigorous New York state and Diocese of Buffalo standards. CTK is also a STREAM School and a STREAM Academy and became an Accredited Member of the Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools in May 2019. Tuition assistance is available.

As a ministry of Christ the King Parish, the school upholds the teaching of Jesus Christ and the doctrine of the Roman Catholic Church. Christ the King School nurtures the development of all students through the journey of faith, academics and physical growth in an atmosphere that encourages them to recognize their strengths and overcome their weaknesses with the opportunity to reach their potential both spiritually and academically.

Enrollment is now open for pre-K through eighth grade.

For more information visit http://www.myctkschool.com.