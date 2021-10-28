LOADING

Type to search

Obituaries

Sister Mary Diehl, OSF, 1933-2021

wnycatholic October 28, 2021
Share

Sister Mary Diehl, OSF, died Oct. 26, 2021, at Stella Niagara Health Center in Stella Niagara. Formerly known as Sister Jeanine, she has served in several dioceses over her 60 years with the Sisters of St. Francis of Penance and Christian Charity.

Sister Mary Diehl, OSF

Born Sept. 6, 1933, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Harry and Virginia Price Diehl, attended Rosary High School in Columbus and later Rosary Hill College (now Daemen) in Amherst, earning a bachelor of science degree in 1969.

She entered the Stella Niagara order on Sept. 7, 1951, at Stella Niagara. She professed her perpetual vows on Aug. 18, 1954.

Sister Mary served as a teacher at Our Lady of Lebanon School, Niagara Falls from 1954-1957. She also served as house mother for an orphanage, teacher, nurses’ aide and clerk in the Diocese of Columbus. She also taught in the dioceses of Charleston, South Carolina and Wheeling/Charleston, West Virginia. Her most recent ministry was in pastoral care as a board certified chaplain through the National Association of Catholic Chaplains since 1984. During her early retirement years, Sister Mary volunteered at Mt. Carmel/St. Ann’s Hospital, Westerville, Ohio.

Sister Mary retired at St. Leo Convent, in Columbus, in 2010, and moved to the Stella Niagara Health Center in 2013.

A funeral Mass will be held Nov. 2, at Stella Niagara. Burial will follow at the Sisters’ Cemetery at Stella Niagara.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
@Western New York Catholic 2020