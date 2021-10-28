Sister Mary Diehl, OSF, died Oct. 26, 2021, at Stella Niagara Health Center in Stella Niagara. Formerly known as Sister Jeanine, she has served in several dioceses over her 60 years with the Sisters of St. Francis of Penance and Christian Charity.

Sister Mary Diehl, OSF

Born Sept. 6, 1933, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Harry and Virginia Price Diehl, attended Rosary High School in Columbus and later Rosary Hill College (now Daemen) in Amherst, earning a bachelor of science degree in 1969.

She entered the Stella Niagara order on Sept. 7, 1951, at Stella Niagara. She professed her perpetual vows on Aug. 18, 1954.

Sister Mary served as a teacher at Our Lady of Lebanon School, Niagara Falls from 1954-1957. She also served as house mother for an orphanage, teacher, nurses’ aide and clerk in the Diocese of Columbus. She also taught in the dioceses of Charleston, South Carolina and Wheeling/Charleston, West Virginia. Her most recent ministry was in pastoral care as a board certified chaplain through the National Association of Catholic Chaplains since 1984. During her early retirement years, Sister Mary volunteered at Mt. Carmel/St. Ann’s Hospital, Westerville, Ohio.

Sister Mary retired at St. Leo Convent, in Columbus, in 2010, and moved to the Stella Niagara Health Center in 2013.

A funeral Mass will be held Nov. 2, at Stella Niagara. Burial will follow at the Sisters’ Cemetery at Stella Niagara.