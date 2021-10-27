Trocaire College announced the addition of three new academic programs to its offerings: a Bachelor of Professional Studies in Biology, a BPS in Management, and a Certificate in Medical Assisting. These programs complement Trocaire’s focus on health care, business and technology, and will be available starting in Spring 2022. Applications are being accepted now.

“All new program offerings are based on market research, employer input and workforce demand,” said Dr. Allyson M Lowe, vice president for Academic Affairs at Trocaire College. “Our two new bachelor’s programs serve both the first time college student and the transfer students who are looking to build on their educational foundation and take their career to the next level, while our latest certificate provides a pathway for students to break into the health care industry even sooner.”

The BPS in Biology prepares graduates with the necessary skills and competencies to attain careers in biology, research and health-related fields as well as to further their education in graduate and professional schools. The BPS in Management provides the core knowledge, skills and abilities to be a successful manager and leader in any organization. Both the Management and Biology degrees are designed to maximize transfer credits from previous college coursework and minimize the time to graduation. Online and seated classes provide flexibility to complement work and life demands.

Trocaire’s Certificate in Medical Assisting prepares students for in demand jobs in just 10 months and is one of just a few such programs in New York state. Medical Assistants play a critical role in health care with their ability to perform both back office clinical procedures and front office administrative duties.

For more information on any of these programs, contact the Trocaire College Admissions Office at 716-827-2545 or visit trocaire.edu/academics.