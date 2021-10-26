Father James L. Fugle, former pastor of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Corfu, died Oct. 23, 2021. He was 57.

Born Jan. 28, 1964, in Varysburg, the son of Leo and Carol (Conrad) Fugle attend Sheldon Elementary and Attica Central School before graduating in 1982. He then took part in a home study program from the Art Instruction School in Minneapolis. He then attended Canisius College in Buffalo, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Philosophy. He began studies at Christ the King Seminary in East Aurora in 2003.

Father Fugle was Ordained May 17, 2008, by Bishop Edward U. Kmiec.

His assignments took him to St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Niagara Falls as parochial vicar. In 2011, he went on medical leave. A year later, he was assigned as parochial vicar of St. Pius X Parish in Getzville. In October 2012, he was named pastor of St. Maximilian Kolbe in Corfu. Although a six-year term, Father Fugle left the parish in January 2017 to take another medical leave. In September 2018, he became senior parochial vicar at Resurrection Parish in Batavia. Father Fugle retired on Nov. 1, 2019.

He is survived by three sisters, Yvonne Keeler, Katherine Koestler and Penelope Sheffield.

Father Fugle will lie-in-state at SS. Joachim & Anne (St. Joseph Worship Site), 2311 Attica Road (Route 98), Varysburg on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 3-7 p.m., followed by Mass at 7 p.m.

Additional calling hours will be on Friday, Oct. 29 from 10-11 a.m. at St. John Neumann Church, 991 Centerline Road, Sheldon. A funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately following at 11 a.m. led by Bishop Michael W. Fisher.