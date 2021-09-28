Sister Carmen Paris, OSF, who led a ministry of housekeeping for her fellow Stella Niagara Franciscans, died Sept. 27, 2021, at Niagara Hospice House in Lockport. She was 98.

Sister Carmen Paris, OSF

The former Teresa Paris was born to Joseph and Tommosina (Gallo) Paris on Oct. 6, 1922, in Steubenville, Ohio.

Sister Carmen entered the order of the Sisters of St. Francis of Penance and Christian Charity on Aug. 31, 1942, at Stella Niagara. She made her first profession of vows on Aug. 19, 1944, at Stella Niagara, then made her final profession Aug. 18, 1948.

During her 50 years in active ministry, she served in the laundromat and refectory of St. Vincent Orphanage, Columbus, where she also took care of babies and managed the girls’ dorm. After a year in religious education, Sister Carmen returned to housekeeping at various parishes in the Diocese of Columbus, Ohio. For three years (1971-1974), she serves as assistant in the Physical Therapy Department at Mount St. Mary Hospital, in Nelsonville, Ohio, in the Diocese of Steubenville.

She retired in 1997, then came to the Stella Niagara Health Center in October 2019.

She is predeceased by her parents and siblings; Sister Edwin Paris, OSF, Virginia Parisi, Vera Wellman, Gilda Paris, Lena Kevari, Rose Dicks, Mary Paris, Michael, Herman, Benny, Anthony, Tommy, John and Thomas. She is survived byone brother, Joseph Paris of West Virginia.

Private funeral services will be held at Stella Niagara and in Columbus. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne, Ohio.