The Academic Talent Search program at Canisius College received a $102,820 award for after-school programs to support extended learning at School #192 – Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts.

The extended learning grant provides academic, social and cultural support services to students during the after-school extended day. The college’s ATS also provides services to Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts students through its day program, providing seamless extended services to the students.

The Academic Talent Search program is one of five federally-funded TRIO programs established under Title IV of the Higher Education Act of 1965. Academic Talent Search of Canisius College serves approximately 600 youth recruited from area schools and community service organizations each year. The program provides students with educational, social and career support services to increase the possibility of participants becoming enrolled in postsecondary institutions.

For more information on Academic Talent Search, contact Canisius College at 716-888-3280.