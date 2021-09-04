GETZVILLE — In 2001, St. Pius X parishioners created a spectacular tribute to first responders featuring a life-sized monument including firefighters carrying Father Mychal Fallon Judge.

Father Judge was an American Franciscan friar and Catholic priest who served as a chaplain to the New York City Fire Department. While serving in that capacity, he was killed, becoming the first certified fatality of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

St. Pius X faith community would like to invite you, and all of our local first responders to join our 9/11 Memorial Vigil Liturgy on Friday, Sep. 10 at 7 p.m. out in front of our church at 1700 North French Road.

This remembrance vigil liturgy is being offered for the 2,997 people killed in the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York City, Arlington, Virginia and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Bring a friend, a chair, and join us for this time of prayer for the victims, their family members, as we honor our First Responders and those of now serving in the military protecting and defending our nation and world. All are welcome.

Any questions, please contact Jim Trimper Sr at 716-609-1366 or jimsr@dcdpianos.com