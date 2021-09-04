KENMORE — Mount St. Mary Academy will hold its annual Alumnae Weekend Sept. 11-12. Grads can reconnect with old friends and make new connections with Mounties from different classes. Everyone is encouraged to bring their families.

On Sept. 11, Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue will be held from 3-6 p.m. on the MSM front lawn.

Tickets are $12 each for presale and $15 day of the event.

The Athletics Department will be hosting the Sports Hall of Fame inductions following the barbecue at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium. This year’s event will honor Marissa Dauria ’05 and Olivia MacDonald ’15.

On Sunday, Sept. 12, the alumnae Mass will begin at 9 a.m., followed by brunch.

Join your classmates as they celebrate Mass with Father Francis Weldgen in the MSM auditorium. Brunch in the gymnasium will catered by Banchetti by Rizzo’s.

The brunch will honor Eve Pedini Wells ’84 and Jennifer Englert DeRose ’89, who will be recognized as Alumna of the Year; Davina Moss-King, Ph.D., ’86 and Jennifer George Walsh, MD ’90 who will receive the Sophia Award; and Anne Clancy and Tim O’Shei, who will be recognized as Distinguished Educators.

Tickets are $35 and include full catered brunch after Mass. Advance reservations are required for both Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue and Sunday brunch. Proceeds will benefit the Alumnae Scholarship Fund and MSM’s Student Council.

For more information and RSVP form, visit http://www.msmacademy.org/alumnae/alumnaeweekend/

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact: Alexis Arth, coordinator of Development and Special Events at 716-877-1358 ext. 304 or aarth@msmacademy.org.