Bishop Michael W. Fisher has announced his recent appoints.

Father Joseph Rogliano

Father Joseph Rogliano will have the additional responsibility as temporary administrator of Assumption Parish in Buffalo, effective Sept. 1. Father Rogliano is currently pastor of St. Mark and St. Rose of Lima parishes in Buffalo, as well as coordinator of the Priests Personnel Board.

Father Peter Napierkowski

Father Peter Napierkowski, who had been serving as administrator of Assumption, will now serve as temporary parish administrator of Immaculate Conception Parish, Eden, and Holy Spirit Parish, North Collins. This will be effective Sept. 1, through Dec. 31, while Father Dawid T. Krzeszowski is away on military duty.

Bishop Fisher has granted faculties to Father Michael T. Reyes, OFM, as of Sept. 1. Father Reyes will serve as artist-in-residence at St. Bonaventure University. He is a native of the Philippines, ordained in 2016.