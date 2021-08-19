SAN FRANCISCO — A beautiful new children’s book from Ignatius Press about the life of St. Joseph is now available. “Saint Joseph: Watch Over My Family” by Sabine du Mesnil is a wonderful resource to learn more about the Year of St. Joseph, proclaimed by Pope Francis to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the declaration of St. Joseph as Patron of the Universal Church.

To accomplish his great redemptive plan of love for humanity, God chose Mary, wholly pure, to be Jesus’ mother. And although his life is more hidden, he also chose Joseph, a just man, to be the guardian of Mary and Jesus.

With this delightful, inspiring and beautifully illustrated book, children will learn about and grow closer to St. Joseph. They will also learn to ask for the powerful intercession and protection of this discreet and humble man, who always put Jesus and Mary first while placing himself at their service.

This hardcover book is geared towards ages 7 and up, although it can be read aloud to younger children. The book is divided into three parts: Who is St. Joseph?, Learn from St. Joseph, and Prayers and Stories.

Ignatius Press Editor Vivian Dudro says, “Everything a child would want to know about St. Joseph can be found in this charming little book: the details of his life found in the Bible and the ways in which he inspires us to hear, trust and follow God. Child-friendly prayers to St. Joseph are included along with some amazing stories about his powerful intercession. Simply written and warmly illustrated, this book will help children and their families grow closer to St. Joseph during this year dedicated to him.”