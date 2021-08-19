LOADING

Type to search

Bishop Fisher Press Release

Bishop Michael W. Fisher accepts recommendation of Independent Review Board regarding pending abuse cases

Diocese of Buffalo August 19, 2021
Share

Bishop Michael W. Fisher has accepted the recommendations of the Independent Review Board relative to allegations of abuse against eight priests, six of whom are deceased.  The determination is as follows:

·      Rev. Paul M. Nogaro: Not Substantiated

·      Rev. Donald J. Lutz: Substantiated

·      Rev. Daniel G. Duggan (deceased): Substantiated

·      Rev. Ralph P. Federico (deceased): Substantiated

·      Rev. Edward L. Kazmierczak (deceased): Substantiated

·      Rev. Leo F. Reddy (deceased): Substantiated

·      Rev. David V. Roche (deceased): Substantiated

·      Rev. George J. Brennan (deceased): Substantiated

Rev. Donald J. Lutz has been assigned to permanent administrative leave and is restricted from presenting himself as a priest publicly and from presiding over the public celebration of the sacraments, including celebrating Mass. Rev. Lutz will also be subject to the monitoring program recently implemented by Bishop Fisher for clergy with substantiated abuse claims.  Rev. Paul M. Nogaro will be allowed to continue in active ministry. 

Those priests determined to have substantiated allegations will be added to the list of credibly accused priests, posted on the diocese’s website:

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Previous Article
Next Article

Leave a Reply

Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
@Western New York Catholic 2020