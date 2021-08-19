Bishop Michael W. Fisher has accepted the recommendations of the Independent Review Board relative to allegations of abuse against eight priests, six of whom are deceased. The determination is as follows:

· Rev. Paul M. Nogaro: Not Substantiated

· Rev. Donald J. Lutz: Substantiated

· Rev. Daniel G. Duggan (deceased): Substantiated

· Rev. Ralph P. Federico (deceased): Substantiated

· Rev. Edward L. Kazmierczak (deceased): Substantiated

· Rev. Leo F. Reddy (deceased): Substantiated

· Rev. David V. Roche (deceased): Substantiated

· Rev. George J. Brennan (deceased): Substantiated

Rev. Donald J. Lutz has been assigned to permanent administrative leave and is restricted from presenting himself as a priest publicly and from presiding over the public celebration of the sacraments, including celebrating Mass. Rev. Lutz will also be subject to the monitoring program recently implemented by Bishop Fisher for clergy with substantiated abuse claims. Rev. Paul M. Nogaro will be allowed to continue in active ministry.

Those priests determined to have substantiated allegations will be added to the list of credibly accused priests, posted on the diocese’s website: