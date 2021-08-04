Sister Mary Benilda Nadolski died peacefully on July 27, 2021, at St. Francis Park in the 99th year of life and the 79th year of religious life.

Sister Benilda was born on Jan. 18, 1922, in Westfield, Massachusetts to John and Anna (Burek) Nadolski. On Aug. 22, 1940, she became a postulant with the Franciscan Sisters of St. Joseph. On July 24, 1945, Sister Benilda professed her final vows.

Sister Mary Benilda received her master’s in English at St. Bonaventure University. For 60-plus years, including 25 years as a school administrator, Sister Benilda served as an educator to God’s people. She began her teaching career St. Josaphat in Milwaukee. Then, in New York state, Sister Benilda taught at St. Theresa, Rochester; Corpus Christi, Buffalo; St. Joseph, North Tonawanda; and Holy Trinity, Niagara Falls.

She served as a school administrator at St. Hedwig in Detroit; Immaculata Academy, Hamburg; and for many years at Sacred Heart, Danbury, Connecticut. Sister Benilda completed her years of active ministry by serving in parish ministry at St. Stanislaus in Chicopee, Massachusetts before joining her Sisters in the Care Community in Hamburg in 2013 to serve in the ministry of prayer and presence.

Sister Benilda’s inspiration came from Jesus’ words, “Be not afraid” and the life and words of Mother Colette Hilbert, especially, “In all things charity.” She was spry and active in the convent activities until the end of her life. In addition to being a dedicated pray-er for the needs of God’s people, Sister Benilda enjoyed singing, dancing, visiting with her sisters, playing Bingo, and attending parties.

Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery in Westfield, Massachusetts.