

(Buffalo, NY) – On Wednesday, July 21, at 11:30 a.m. at Niagara Square, Buffalo Diocese Bishop Michael W. Fisher will host a prayerful community gathering in response to the high level of violence recently occurring in the City of Buffalo and Western New York. With the support of the City of Buffalo, Buffalo Police Department, New York Pastors for Life, and Buffalo Peacemakers, the gathered will pray for peace and an end to the violence that threatens individuals, families, neighborhoods and our entire community. All are welcome to attend.



WHAT: WHEN: WHERE:

“A Call From the Community for Peace in Our Streets Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Niagara Square, Buffalo



For any questions, please contact the Executive Director of Pastoral Ministries, Cheryl Calire: 716-931-3469