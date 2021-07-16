HAMBURG — Louis Petrucci ’15, Hilbert College alumnus and member of the Hilbert 2025 Advisory Council, was elected president of the Buffalo Public School Board of Education earlier this month. Petrucci is described as a proud graduate of the Buffalo Public Schools and was sworn in as president on July 1.

Petrucci earned his Master of Public Administration from Hilbert in 2015, when he received the St. Catherine Medal for student achievement – the highest honor given to graduate students at Hilbert. He was a member of Kappa Gamma Pi, the National Catholic College Graduate Honor Society, which exemplifies excellence in leadership, scholarship, faith and service. He was selected the Dominique Thompson Memorial Alumnus of the Year in 2018.

Petrucci works for the city of Buffalo, where he is presently serving as the deputy commissioner of the Department of Permit and Inspection Services. He has been active in a variety of groups and organizations. He is presently co-director of the Buffalo and Erie County Lead Safe Task Force and is the former board president of Dog Ears Bookstore and Literary Arts Center. He has served on the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Advisory Board, the Erie County Parks Board, and was recently appointed to the Say Yes Operating Committee. He is also involved with the Buffalo Chapter of the American Society of Public Administrators.

Petrucci and his wife, Shannon, are the proud parents of four daughters. He attended Allegheny College where he earned degrees in Russian and International Studies.