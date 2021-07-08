Consider a calling to serve in a special way. Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, located at 565 Abbott Road in Buffalo, is seeking eucharistic minister volunteers to serve on its Spiritual Care team. These volunteers bring Eucharist and fellowship to the Catholic patients at the hospital.

All volunteers receive special training by chaplains working for Catholic Health in ministry to the sick. Training is followed by ongoing guidance and support.

Individuals interested in volunteering or looking for more information about volunteer opportunities throughout Catholic Health, may contact Heide Cornell, director of Volunteer Services at Catholic Health, at 716-319-8405 or email at hcornell@chsbuffalo.org.