LOADING

Type to search

Education

St. Francis High School holds 91st commencement exercises at OLV Basilica

wnycatholic June 9, 2021
Share

St. Francis High School’s Valedictorian Joseph T. Syta and Salutatorian Andrew G. Sovinski from the just graduated Class of 2021.

ATHOL SPRINGS — St. Francis High School celebrated its 91st commencement exercises at OLV Basilica in Lackawanna on Friday, May 21. The 110 members of the class of 2021 earned a collective $28.2 million in scholarships and institutional grants to continue their education.

Several awards were presented during the ceremony including the school’s top honor. The Man of the Year Award went to Liam Donovan. Other awards include: the Principal’s Recognition Award – Tyler J. Drozdowski, President’s Recognition Award – Aidan J. Roberts, Creativity Award – Tyler J. Quinn, Sportsmanship Award – Zachary R. Jaworski, Artist of the Year – Addam A. Brunner, Athlete of the Year – Peyton A. Consigli, and the St. Francis School Service Award – James G. Hoffman.

Principal Thomas Braunscheidel received the Fr. Justin Memorial award for 28 years of service to St. Francis. He is stepping down at the end of the school year to pursue other interests.

The Father Leon Krop, OFM Conv., Alumni Recognition Award was presented to Bernard J. Switzer, Class of 1995.           

Joseph T. Syta received the Valedictorian Award, while Andrew G. Sovinski was named Salutatorian.

Other award winners included:

The Anthony A. Brese Award – Hunter J. Gough                

St. Francis High School Scholar/Athlete Award – Matthew J. Bowen                     

St. Francis High School Distinguished Athlete Award – Shane T. Roberts and Aidan D. Brunner             

St. Francis High School “Spiritus Musicae” or Spirit of Music – Joseph T. Syta    

St. Francis High School Scholastic Excellence Award – Gabriel E Sorci and Dmitrijs Naudzuns              

Bruce Reopolos Mathematics and Science Awards – Jacob M. Sacilowski             

Drama Award – Gavin M. Fox                                                          

Visual Artist Award – Colin J. Murphy                                                        

The Robert Schutz Memorial Scholarship – Conor E. Black

Highest Average in the Major Subjects:                                                   

Religious Studies – Andrew G. Sovinski                                          

French – Andrew G. Sovinski                                   

Social Studie – Dmitrijs Naudzuns and Andrew G. Sovinski                       

English – Aidan J. Roberts and Andrew G. Sovinski                                   

Mathematics – Joseph T. Syta                                               

Spanish – Colton C. Evoniuk and Colton C. Keib                                        

Science – Colton C. Keib       

The Fr. Justin Figas, OFM Conv. Award – Rodrigo “Fitch” Olaya Moreno            

Deacon Vogt Memorial – Dylan C. Hernandez

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

St. Francis seniors honored at 41st Erie-Niagara Scholastic Achievement Dinner
wnycatholic May 25, 2021
St. Francis students help Feed More WNY
wnycatholic May 18, 2021
St. Francis High School announces new principal
wnycatholic March 12, 2021
National Honor Society inductions held at St. Francis High School
wnycatholic March 3, 2021
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

St. Francis seniors honored at 41st Erie-Niagara Scholastic Achievement Dinner
St. Francis students help Feed More WNY
St. Francis High School announces new principal
National Honor Society inductions held at St. Francis High School
@Western New York Catholic 2020