St. Francis High School’s Valedictorian Joseph T. Syta and Salutatorian Andrew G. Sovinski from the just graduated Class of 2021.

ATHOL SPRINGS — St. Francis High School celebrated its 91st commencement exercises at OLV Basilica in Lackawanna on Friday, May 21. The 110 members of the class of 2021 earned a collective $28.2 million in scholarships and institutional grants to continue their education.

Several awards were presented during the ceremony including the school’s top honor. The Man of the Year Award went to Liam Donovan. Other awards include: the Principal’s Recognition Award – Tyler J. Drozdowski, President’s Recognition Award – Aidan J. Roberts, Creativity Award – Tyler J. Quinn, Sportsmanship Award – Zachary R. Jaworski, Artist of the Year – Addam A. Brunner, Athlete of the Year – Peyton A. Consigli, and the St. Francis School Service Award – James G. Hoffman.

Principal Thomas Braunscheidel received the Fr. Justin Memorial award for 28 years of service to St. Francis. He is stepping down at the end of the school year to pursue other interests.

The Father Leon Krop, OFM Conv., Alumni Recognition Award was presented to Bernard J. Switzer, Class of 1995.

Joseph T. Syta received the Valedictorian Award, while Andrew G. Sovinski was named Salutatorian.

Other award winners included:

The Anthony A. Brese Award – Hunter J. Gough

St. Francis High School Scholar/Athlete Award – Matthew J. Bowen

St. Francis High School Distinguished Athlete Award – Shane T. Roberts and Aidan D. Brunner

St. Francis High School “Spiritus Musicae” or Spirit of Music – Joseph T. Syta

St. Francis High School Scholastic Excellence Award – Gabriel E Sorci and Dmitrijs Naudzuns

Bruce Reopolos Mathematics and Science Awards – Jacob M. Sacilowski

Drama Award – Gavin M. Fox

Visual Artist Award – Colin J. Murphy

The Robert Schutz Memorial Scholarship – Conor E. Black

Highest Average in the Major Subjects:

Religious Studies – Andrew G. Sovinski

French – Andrew G. Sovinski

Social Studie – Dmitrijs Naudzuns and Andrew G. Sovinski

English – Aidan J. Roberts and Andrew G. Sovinski

Mathematics – Joseph T. Syta

Spanish – Colton C. Evoniuk and Colton C. Keib

Science – Colton C. Keib

The Fr. Justin Figas, OFM Conv. Award – Rodrigo “Fitch” Olaya Moreno

Deacon Vogt Memorial – Dylan C. Hernandez