St. Francis High School holds 91st commencement exercises at OLV Basilica
St. Francis High School’s Valedictorian Joseph T. Syta and Salutatorian Andrew G. Sovinski from the just graduated Class of 2021.
ATHOL SPRINGS — St. Francis High School celebrated its 91st commencement exercises at OLV Basilica in Lackawanna on Friday, May 21. The 110 members of the class of 2021 earned a collective $28.2 million in scholarships and institutional grants to continue their education.
Several awards were presented during the ceremony including the school’s top honor. The Man of the Year Award went to Liam Donovan. Other awards include: the Principal’s Recognition Award – Tyler J. Drozdowski, President’s Recognition Award – Aidan J. Roberts, Creativity Award – Tyler J. Quinn, Sportsmanship Award – Zachary R. Jaworski, Artist of the Year – Addam A. Brunner, Athlete of the Year – Peyton A. Consigli, and the St. Francis School Service Award – James G. Hoffman.
Principal Thomas Braunscheidel received the Fr. Justin Memorial award for 28 years of service to St. Francis. He is stepping down at the end of the school year to pursue other interests.
The Father Leon Krop, OFM Conv., Alumni Recognition Award was presented to Bernard J. Switzer, Class of 1995.
Joseph T. Syta received the Valedictorian Award, while Andrew G. Sovinski was named Salutatorian.
Other award winners included:
The Anthony A. Brese Award – Hunter J. Gough
St. Francis High School Scholar/Athlete Award – Matthew J. Bowen
St. Francis High School Distinguished Athlete Award – Shane T. Roberts and Aidan D. Brunner
St. Francis High School “Spiritus Musicae” or Spirit of Music – Joseph T. Syta
St. Francis High School Scholastic Excellence Award – Gabriel E Sorci and Dmitrijs Naudzuns
Bruce Reopolos Mathematics and Science Awards – Jacob M. Sacilowski
Drama Award – Gavin M. Fox
Visual Artist Award – Colin J. Murphy
The Robert Schutz Memorial Scholarship – Conor E. Black
Highest Average in the Major Subjects:
Religious Studies – Andrew G. Sovinski
French – Andrew G. Sovinski
Social Studie – Dmitrijs Naudzuns and Andrew G. Sovinski
English – Aidan J. Roberts and Andrew G. Sovinski
Mathematics – Joseph T. Syta
Spanish – Colton C. Evoniuk and Colton C. Keib
Science – Colton C. Keib
The Fr. Justin Figas, OFM Conv. Award – Rodrigo “Fitch” Olaya Moreno
Deacon Vogt Memorial – Dylan C. Hernandez