Sister Francis Marie Vallone, who spent 36 years in religious education as teacher and coordinator, died May 28, 2021.

Born Josephine to parents, Frank and Frances Vallone, on May 6, 1925, Sister Francis Marie and her four brothers, lived on the West Side of Buffalo and were members of Holy Cross Parish. They attended Number One School and Sister Francis Marie attended Grover Cleveland High School.

Sister Francis Marie entered the Franciscan Missionary Sisters of the Divine Child and was a member for 60 years and later spent 15 years as a Sister of

St. Francis of the Neumann Communities as a result of a merger and of three religious congregations. After entering the convent, Sister Francis Marie completed various courses at Medaille and Canisius in Buffalo, Incarnate Word College in San Antonio, Texas, St. Bonaventure University, Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. and Boston University.

Sister Francis Marie spent many of her years in Religious Life teaching religion to children who attended public schools in various parishes.

Sister Francis Marie served as director of postulants and novices from 1963 to 1970, and later as secretary to the community.

Her ministry took her to Mayville, Cattaraugus, Batavia and Belmont. Other parishes included St. Timothy’s in Tonawanda, St. John Maron in Williamsville as well as St. Mary of the Lake in Hamburg from 1981-1990 and St. Joseph’s in Niagara Falls from 1990-2005.

Sister Francis Marie spent most of her summers taking the parish census in various parishes in the Diocese of Buffalo and in San Antonio.

In 2005 to 2017, Sister Francis Marie committed herself to journeying with the elderly residents in their homes and as they moved to other residences.

Sister served as pastoral visitor to various assisted living facilities and nursing homes in Western New York, including Glenwood Village, Bassett Park, Bassett Manor, Brompton Heights and Tonawanda Manor. This ministry became a ministry of caring to those in transition and to that of spiritual care. In May 2007, Sister Francis Marie was named, “Volunteer of the Year” at Elderwood Glenwood Village in Tonawanda.

Most recently, Sister Francis Marie became a prayer minister bringing the needs of all to God in prayer. Sister is survived by her brother Richard. She is predeceased by her parents and brothers Charles, Albert and Frank Jr.

There will be a wake at Amigone’s at Sheridan and Hopkins on Wednesday, June 9. A funeral Mass will be offered at SS Peter & Paul Church, Williamsville, on June 10 at 10:30 a.m.