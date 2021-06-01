LOADING

Type to search

Education

Trocaire College and Health Sciences Charter School partner to advance diverse health care workforce

wnycatholic June 1, 2021
Share

Trocaire College and Health Sciences Charter School have announced a new collaboration designed to enhance educational experiences and opportunities in the health care field for high school students by giving them a jumpstart on college curriculum.

The goal of this partnership is to create a pipeline of students who successfully achieve their Health Sciences diploma and Trocaire certificate or degree to help fill a need for skilled and diverse health care workers in Western New York. 

“There’s a natural synergy between Trocaire College and Health Sciences Charter School, as both our institutions are committed to education as a path to success, career training and providing qualified graduates to Western New York’s workforce,” said Bassam M. Deeb, Ph.D., president, Trocaire College. “This partnership will help us to reach these goals, while providing a transformative experience for the students on their path towards health care careers of achievement and lives of purpose.”

As part of the partnership, initial plans include providing Trocaire credit for approved Health Sciences classes, offering select Trocaire classes at the school, and enabling qualified Health Sciences students to take classes at Trocaire in their junior and senior years. For example, this semester Health Sciences students are taking a health disparities class featuring guest Trocaire lecturers. Additional opportunities to expand on the partnership will be explored in the coming months. 

“I am confident the learning of our Health Sciences students will broaden thanks to the opportunities this partnership with Trocaire will provide, and it will continue to be a priority for all involved,” said Jaime Venning, head of school, Health Sciences Charter School. “Students will embrace their current skill sets and receive college readiness and course credit, all while progressing towards their future aspirations. I look forward to seeing what this collaboration brings to our students.”

The impetus for founding Health Sciences in 2010 was to address the critical shortage of skilled workers for the many health-related positions that remain unfilled in Western New York. With hands-on commitment from local health care industry partners, Health Sciences exposes students to health care career opportunities through specialized classroom curriculum, laboratory-based researching, mentoring programs and real-world internships.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Catholic Charities of Buffalo appoints Megan Lostracco-Reed director of Clinical Services
wnycatholic April 23, 2021
Emerging Health Scholars Program provides high school students knowledge of career pathways in health care
wnycatholic April 6, 2021
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Catholic Charities of Buffalo appoints Megan Lostracco-Reed director of Clinical Services
Emerging Health Scholars Program provides high school students knowledge of career pathways in health care
@Western New York Catholic 2020