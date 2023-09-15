NIAGARA UNIVERSITY – The Center for Mindful Practice at Niagara University is hosting “Mindfulness Conversations and Mindful Movement Conference,” a virtual conference that focuses on education and wellness, Oct. 14 and 15. Participants and presenters will discuss their work, answer questions, share ideas and activities, and create connections so that ongoing conversations can take place. The conference is intended to assist educators, health care professionals, law enforcement, first responders, the military, and others find ways to survive and thrive during these uncertain times.

Workshops on Saturday will be dedicated to mindfulness in the professions, while those on Sunday will focus on mindful movement. The conference begins at 8:30 a.m. and continues until 9 p.m. each day. Videos for the workshops will be made available after the conference for those who attend. CTLE credits will be offered to those who participate in the workshops and provide feedback on them. Be sure to indicate your intention when you register.

The registration fee is $25 per day (there is no charge for military, law enforcement, first responders, or members of the Niagara University community), and advance registration is requested.

For more information and to register, visit https://link.edgepilot.com/s/482a2273/bGTwkn42nUeJ09YhXaNAag?u=https://apps.niagara.edu/mindfulness/.