Mount St. Mary Academy announces that a limited number of scholarships are available to its summer camps for middle school girls thanks to a grant from the Rotary Club of Kenmore.

Residents of zip codes 14150, 14217 and 14223 who demonstrate financial need are encouraged to apply for a $100 scholarship, which would cover the cost of one of the school’s arts, athletics or academic camps set for this summer.

“We are so grateful to the Rotary Club of Kenmore for recognizing that a summer camp experience should be available to every girl,” said Elizabeth Suchan-Reitz, admissions director. “We hope these scholarships, especially meant for our neighbors in Kenmore and Town of Tonawanda, will offer a great opportunity to a middle school girl who otherwise might not be able to attend.”

Summer camps at Mount St. Mary are open to girls entering grades 5-8 in September and are led by the school’s faculty and coaches.

New camps in Cheer, Around the World language and culture, Pinterest and cooking join traditional camps of soccer, lacrosse, basketball, volleyball, Writing & Journalism, business & marketing, and musical theater/dance.

More information about the summer camp offerings and the scholarships is available at www.msmacademy.org/admissions/admissions-events or by calling Elizabeth Suchan-Reitz at 716-877-1358 ext. 413.