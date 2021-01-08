TONAWANDA — Cardinal O’Hara High School welcomed Katie Krygier as a dance instructor, the newest member of the school’s Performing Arts department.

Krygier has been a substitute teacher for dance instructor Patti Meyer who has been out on maternity leave.

“Ms. Krygier has been doing a great job in this position under difficult circumstances, especially for a brand new teacher,” Principal Mary Holzerland said.

Krygier said she is grateful that dance is offered at Cardinal O’Hara.

“I am extremely excited to be part of the O’Hara family, and to have the opportunity to share my love of dance with the students,” Krygier said. “My favorite styles of dance to teach are jazz, hip hop and acrobatics. At O’Hara we mainly focus on the aspects of ballet and jazz, but definitely explore and incorporate other styles as well.”

“Dancing is a great distraction from what is going on in our ever-changing world. It is often used as an emotional and physical outlet. Dance allows students to have the opportunity to express their creativity and share ideas with others. I am grateful to be able to give students a safe place to do so,” Krygier said.

Krygier began her dance career 15 years ago as a student under Terrie George’s Dance Theatrics and moved on to become a teacher and choreographer with Pulse Dance Center. She was also a teacher’s assistant at Donna Scott’s School of Dance.

Krygier earned a bachelor of science degree in social work from Buffalo State College.