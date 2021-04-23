Catholic Charities of Buffalo has announced the appointment of Megan Lostracco-Reed as director of Clinical Services.

Lostracco-Reed joined Catholic Charities in 2017. Most recently she served as the coordinator of Care Coordination Services, under which she was responsible for the oversight of Encompass Children’s Health Home Care Management, Community Health Worker, and Project HOPE (Helping Older People Excel) program operations.

In her new role as Clinical Services director, Lostracco-Reed will be responsible for the planning, development and direction of behavioral health services and substance abuse services for children and adults; budget development and fiscal management of the department; and providing leadership and management of clinical services staff.

Deacon Steve Schumer, Catholic Charities president and chief executive officer, said, “A valued member of our Catholic Charities’ team for the past four years, we know that Megan will bring her energy, expertise and leadership skills to the Clinical Services Department.”

Beyond her day-to-day duties at Catholic Charities, Lostracco-Reed led efforts to develop procedures aligned with the Council on Accreditation’s newly defined integrated care standards in preparation for Catholic Charities’ COA re-accreditation in 2019; initiated process improvements with the agency’s electronic medical record system; and collaborated with community partners to improve desired outcomes for clients.

Prior to coming to Catholic Charities, Lostracco-Reed served as Health Services Manager at West Haven Community House in Connecticut.

She holds a master’s degree in health care administration from Walden University and a bachelor’s degree in nutritional sciences from the University of Connecticut.

Catholic Charities of Buffalo’s Clinical Services Department offers an array of services for children, teenagers and adults, including mental health counseling, marriage counseling, and substance abuse treatment.

For more information about Catholic Charities of Buffalo, go to ccwny.org or call 716-218-1400.