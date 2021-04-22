Matt English, hockey coach for Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School cheers on his team during one of his final games. After 38 years of coaching, English has decided to retire. Photo courtesy of Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School

Bishop Timon – St. Jude High School’s hockey coach has hung up his skates. Coach Matt English has announced that he is retiring from coaching.

As an athlete at the South Buffalo high school, English was All-Catholic track (1978, 1981), football (1980) and hockey (1980, 1981). He is a 1998 inductee of the Bishop Timon – St. Jude High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

English began coaching the Timon hockey program in 2016. “I have been coaching hockey at all levels for the past 38 years and I feel it is a good time to step away and spend some more time with my family,” he said of his retirement. “I look forward to spending more time with my wife Nora, my sons, Matt, Luke and Zack, and my two granddaughters Marin and Maura.”

His two granddaughters, Marin and Maura, ages 8 and 6, are beginning to play hockey, and English looks forward to helping them learn the game he loves.

“I would like to thank my fellow coaches Mike McCarthy, Bob Heidenger, Glenn Donato, and my pal Chris Panek and his son Cooper for all their hard work. Thank you to the Timon community for their great support,” English said.

Athletic director, Joe Licata, said about English, “When I first got to Timon four years ago, Matt was one of the first ones that reached out to me. His passion for the school and passion for the game of hockey consistently show in the energy he brings to everything he does. We are very thankful for the contribution that Matt has made to the Timon hockey program.”

Former All-Catholic hockey player, Gavin Farrell ’18, played for English for two seasons. “Matt English was the best coach I ever had throughout my hockey career. He taught me life lessons throughout my time with him at Timon. No matter the time of day, he knew how to push me to work harder and got me to be better on and off the ice,” Farrell said.

The Timon community offered a sincere thank you to Coach English for his years of service on the ice and the Timon grounds.