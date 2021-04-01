Thomas Manko, STCS/Walsh President (from left); Lester Simonds, grand prize winner; Nate Farnum, STCS/Walsh school counselor

OLEAN — The biggest winner in the Archbishop Walsh Academy and Southern Tier Catholic School St. Pat’s Money Madness are the students who attend the school. The school wishes to thank the community for its incredible support for the schools and congratulate the winners of the St. Patrick’s Day raffle series. Volunteers served over 1,400 meals to raffle ticket holders and were blessed with beautiful weather and smiles from community members who raved over the Beef on Weck dinners served drive-through style.

Lester Simonds of Bradford, Pennsylvania took home the grand prize of $20,000. Simonds was overjoyed at the big win and noted that he would put the money away for a bit until he decided what he’d like to purchase. Samantha Bennett, employee of Third Base, sold Simonds his ticket and as a result, earned $1,000.

In addition, over $11,000 more was awarded to: Nancy Weller, Katie Harjo, Tina and Brian Dunkle, Jody Murphey, Bill Howard, Katie Gies, Sue Stevenson, Bill Moore, Norm Reinhart/Gary Harvey/Tom Deckman, Jason Dunn, Karie Benjamin, Mike Williams, Heather Tomes, Terri Mott, Crystal McDivitt, Lisa Brooks, Paula Derwick and Andrew Warner.

In addition, Dan Spring won an Ellicottville Tasting package which consisted of donations from John Harvard Brewhouse, Ellicottville Distillery, Winery of Ellicottville and Watson’s Chocolates. Lisa Clark is enjoying the college basketball tournament on her new 65” HD TV. Andy and Katie Moore have two new autographed Bills jerseys from Gabriel Davis and John Brown as well as a Jim Kelly autographed mini-helmet. Berniece Raab won a Lotto Board containing $50 of tickets and Andy and Tracy Ludden won a very nice prize in the 50/50 Raffle.

A huge thank you is owed to the all-volunteer staff at the drive-through that included school families, students, employees and community supporters. In addition, the school would like to thank the following local businesses that helped sell tickets: Sports Locker, McFall Does it All, Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, Union Sales, The Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels Church, St. John’s Church, Third Base, Cindy’s Craft Co-op, Anderson Shortell, El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant and Go To Meals.

Also, a big thank you goes out to the following businesses for sponsoring this year’s event: Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, Solepoxy Inc., Ellicott Development, The Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, Community Bank, NA, Acme Business, Enchanted Mountain Eyecare, L.C.Whitford, Hedley Brook Insurance, Duggan & Duggan, Olean Area Federal Credit Union and Crandall’s Memorials.

Thank you to the Olean and surrounding communities for supporting Southern Tier Catholic School and Archbishop Walsh Academy.