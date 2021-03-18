LOADING

Sister Martina Keitz, OSF 1929-2021

wnycatholic March 18, 2021
Sister Martina Keitz, OSF, a teacher for over 50 years, died March 17, 2021, at Stella Niagara Health Center, Stella Niagara. She was 91.

Born March 20, 1929, the daughter of Peter Keitz and Anna (Follett) Keitz attended South Park High School in Buffalo and Rosary Hill College in Amherst where she earned a bachelor’s degree in 1965.

She entered the Sisters of St. Francis of Penance and Christian Charity order on Sept. 5, 1948, at Stella Niagara. She professed her first vows Aug. 17, 1951, at Stella Niagara, then made her final profession Aug. 18, 1954.

Since 1951, Sister Martina served as an educator teaching locally at St. Lawrence School, Buffalo; St. Joachim School, Buffalo; St. Benedict School, Eggertsville; as well as schools in the Dioceses of Columbus and Steubenville, Ohio; Trenton, New Jersey; Wheeling/Charleston, West Virginia; and Charleston, South Carolina. Sister Martina also taught at the congregation’s St. Francis International School in Rome, Italy, 1981-1984. She also served as a teacher’s aide at the Francis Center in Niagara Falls in the early 2000s.

She retired to Stella Niagara in 2008 and became a member of the Stella Niagara Health Center Community in 2010

Sister Martina is predeceased by her parents and 11 siblings.

A private funeral Mass will be held March 19, in the Stella Niagara chapel.

