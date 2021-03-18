Sister Edward Marie Abar, who led a food service ministry, died March 16, 2021.

Jacqueline Ann Abar was born Sept. 4, 1942, in Johnson City, New York, to Edward and Matilda (O’Mahen) Abar. She and her sister, Gloria, were raised in Niagara Falls and attended St. Mary Elementary School, then continued on to Madonna High School.

The Sisters of Mercy inspired Jacqueline to consider religious life. Both her parents and the sisters encouraged her to share her gifts and to reach out to those in need. On Sept. 8, 1946, Jacqueline entered the Sisters of Mercy and later took the name Sister Edward Marie in honor of her father. Her sister would later join her.

Sister Edward Marie was skilled in baking, which everyone appreciated, and her trips to Cash for Cans resulted in a significant source of income for those in need.

He first assignment after completing formation classes took her to Mercygrove Convent, House of Prayer and Vacation Center in LeRoy. She had a very demanding role in food service ministry, however she cheerfully accepted this responsibility. Continuing as a staff member in the Dietary Department, Sister Edward Marie ministered at St. Luke Manor, St. Jerome’s Hospital in Batavia; Mount Mercy Convent, Buffalo; Our Lady of Mercy Convent, Orchard Park; and Mercy Center, Buffalo. Some sisters call her “Sister Cookie.”

For many of these last years she has been a sacristan, taking care of our chapel’s sanctuary and housekeeping needs. Sister shared her gifts freely and had a winning smile. Sister Edward Marie will be remembered for the many little things she took care of, however, last but not least, her kindness and prayerfulness have touched everyone.

Sister Edward Marie is survived by her sister, Sister M. Jacqueline Abar, and predeceased by her parents and brother, Michael.

A private funeral service will be held at Mercy Center, 625 Abbott Road, Buffalo.