Sister Mary Glose, SSJ 1932-2021

wnycatholic March 9, 2021
Sister Mary Glose, formerly known as Sister Michaeline, died Feb. 28, 2021, at the Sisters of St. Joseph Residence, Clarence, after a period of declining health. She was 88.

Born in Buffalo March 3, 1932, to Clement and Henrietta (Miller) Glose, Sister Mary entered the order in September 1947. She pronounced her final vows in August 1953. She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Mount St. Joseph Teachers College (now Medaille) in 1967 and a master’s in elementary education from Canisius College in 1974.

Sister’s 54 years in elementary education brought her to several city and rural schools, almost exclusively as a first grade teacher. She was principal of St. Aloysius Gonzaga School in Cheektowaga 1967-1974.

Beginning in 1977, she became a central part of St. Joseph University Parish, teaching first grade through 2005 and taking on the added responsibility of assistant principal for five years.  Sister then ministered as pastoral associate until 2009, bringing a calming presence to hospitalized parishioners.

Parents and older students often spoke of the patience and creativity Sister brought to her teaching. She enjoyed needlepoint and the sketching she did in art classes.

She moved to the Clarence Residence in 2013 and served as a driver for the Sisters for several years.

Sister is survived by her sister, Bernice Leising, nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews.  

Burial will be private. The Sisters of St. Joseph will offer a Memorial Mass will be offered at a later date.

