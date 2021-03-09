“Ciao Italia with Mary Ann Esposito Returns Home,” the live cooking demonstration with the PBS star and Buffalo native, has been postponed.

In order to hold this event safely in-person, the decision has been made to once again reschedule to the weekend of Oct. 16 and 17 at St. Mary’s High School in Lancaster.

The event committee would like to thank all of the ticket purchasers for their patience and understanding, and as a reward, Esposito has agreed to invite all ticket purchasers and sponsors to attend a “Conversation with Mary Ann,” where she will focus on the traditions and importance of St. Joseph’s Day in Italian culture. This Zoom event will be broadcast Tuesday, March 16 ,at 7 p.m. The event will be free to attend for those who have already purchased tickets as well as sponsors and their guests. Additional “seats” are available for $10 each. Tickets can be purchased on Facebook under “St. Joseph’s Day Zoom with Ciao Italia’s Mary Ann Esposito” or by contacting St. Mary’s High School. The ticket link is: https://fb.me/e/3pnBjLcdR

“Ciao Italia with Mary Ann Esposito” has just celebrated 30 year on PBS, making it the longest-running cooking show on American television. It features Esposito’s recipes and cooking tips, with visits from guest chefs.

Details are being finalized for the actual event in October, and there will be more information to come. Contact Mark Tramont at mtramont@smhlancers.org or 716-462-0693 with any questions.