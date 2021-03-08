Brother Kenneth Thomas, Brother Edward Lewis and Brother Terrence Mansfield will celebrate the decades of service they have made through the Brothers of Mercy this March. Collectivley, they have served 145 years honoring Christ by serving those most in need. Photo courtesy of the Brothers of Mercy.

Rooted in a Catholic mission to honor Christ by serving those most in need, the Brothers of Mercy was founded in Hadamar, Germany in 1856. For over 160 years, professed brothers have dedicated their lives to serving the sick and elderly all over the world. The month of March marks some major anniversaries of three such brothers carrying on this legacy of compassionate care within the Clarence congregation of the Brothers of Mercy of Mary Help of Christians.

Brother Terrence Mansfield celebrates 64 years of service on March 8, Brother Edward Lewis celebrates 58 years of service on the same day, and Brother Kenneth Thomas, house superior of the Brothers of Mercy, will celebrate 23 years of service on March 18.

The Brothers of Mercy Campus, as well as Brothers of Mercy Mary Help of Christians, is very blessed to benefit from the wonderful service of these dedicated Brothers! The following details highlight the Brothers’ journeys to their vocations.

Born in Long Island, Brother Terrence began discerning a religious vocation during high school. Aside from residing for many years at the Campus in Clarence, Brother Terrence was stationed at a BOM care facility in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma for over two years. He earned his registered nursing degree from the Alexian Brothers in Chicago, and a degree in Occupational Therapy from Erie Community College in Williamsville. Brother Terrence has worked as a registered nurse and occupational therapist at Brothers of Mercy, and also in the Brothers of Mercy Foundation and Life Enrichment Departments. Now retired, he volunteers at the Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and also spends much time praying for others.

Born in Alton, Illinois, and raised in Louisiana and New Mexico, Brother Edward realized he had a vocation to the Brotherhood when he was just 15 years old, eventually entering community while still at high school age. Brother Edward has been a volunteer fireman for many years in the Clarence Fire District #1. He has been honored as Fireman of the Year, along with EMS of the Year. Still an active member, you will see him directing traffic when needed on campus. Along with living at the BOM Clarence campus, Brother Edward served at BOM care facilities in both Oklahoma City and Kansas City. He is currently the assistant community superior within the Brothers of Mercy congregation and performs various tasks as assigned by the community house superior.

Brother Kenneth grew up in Fredonia and enlisted in the United States Air Force under the Delayed Enlistment Program at age 17. His Air Force career lasted 11 years and included stations across the United States, Germany and South Korea. While on active duty, Brother Kenneth attended and completed USAF Leadership School at Lowry Air Force Base, earned a bachelor’s degree in Management from Park University in 1994 and a master’s in Health Services Administration from D’Youville College. Brother Kenneth first felt a calling to religious life early in his Air Force career. He began discerning a serious vocation while in Alaska in 1987, and took a leap of faith by contacting the Clarence Community in October of 1995. Since joining the community in 1996, Brother Kenneth has always lived on the campus in Clarence. He is an avid photographer and enjoys following the Bills, Sabres and Yankees. He is a Fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus, a member of the Brothers of Mercy Board of Directors, and also serves as a spiritual care volunteer, mainly at the Brothers of Mercy Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

To learn more about the Brothers of Mercy and their mission, visit http://www.brothersofmercy.org