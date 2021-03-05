(Buffalo, NY) – Bishop Michael J. Fisher announces the appointment of Dr. Tim Uhl as the new Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Buffalo, a position he will take up on April 19, 2021. Since 2014, Dr. Uhl has been the Superintendent for the Montana Catholic Schools, which includes 23 schools of both the Diocese of Great Falls-Billings and the Diocese of Helena.

“We are delighted that Dr. Uhl has agreed to take-up the considerable responsibility of leading our Diocesan schools at a time when we are determined to define a new era for Catholic education across Western New York,” said Bishop Fisher. “Dr. Uhl is uniquely qualified for this vital role, given his passion for Catholic education and his superb track record as a superintendent, educator, coach, dean of students, and as an administrator for both primary and secondary schools. His passion for the potential of Catholic education to nurture and guide young people, and to prepare them for a lifetime of learning and active faith, will be a tremendous asset in our ongoing work of renewal and commitment to catechesis and evangelization. We are enormously grateful to Ms. Joan Thomas for serving as interim superintendent during these past several months and look forward to benefiting from her continued expertise and leadership during this period of transition.”

Dr. Uhl was the preferred candidate by a 7-member search committee, following an extensive interview process of reviewing candidates and the completion of background checks. The committee then recommended Dr. Uhl to Bishop Michael Fisher, who made the final determination. Dr. Michael LaFever retired as School Superintendent for the Diocese of Buffalo in August of last year. Ms. Joan Thomas has been serving as interim Superintendent in the meantime.

Dr. Uhl is a well-known national blogger and podcaster through “Catholic School Matters” which focuses on best practices and innovation in Catholic education. “I’m appreciative of the opportunity and excited to get started to help renew the Catholic schools in the Diocese of Buffalo in collaboration with the great principals and teachers. They have been doing heroic work this year by supporting students during these very challenging circumstances. I look forward to working closely with these remarkable individuals who clearly have a deep commitment to the young people in their care,” said Dr. Uhl.

As a beneficiary of Catholic education for 21 years, Dr. Uhl has spent his entire professional life in Catholic education. He served as Assistant Principal at Bishop Blanchet High School in Seattle from 2001-2006, and as Principal of Catholic High School in New Iberia, Louisiana from 2006 to 2010. He then served as Principal at Holy Rosary Regional School in Tacoma, Washington from 2010 to 2014.

He was appointed Superintendent of Montana Catholic Schools in 2014. He has served on the National Catholic Education Association Leadership Advisory Council, and currently serves as a Consultant to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Education. He is the author of several publications in addition to a presenter regularly at national education conferences, workshops and conventions.

Dr. Uhl earned his BA in English and Psychology at St. Mary’s University in Texas in 1992, and his Masters in American Studies at Saint Louis University two years later. He earned his Doctorate in American Studies in 1997, also from Saint Louis University. In 2008, he completed a Masters in Educational Leadership from Seattle Pacific University. He and his wife are the parents of three elementary-age children, and Mrs. Uhl is a school counselor in addition to a volleyball coach.