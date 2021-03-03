Students from St. Francis High School join the Dr. Leo Michalek Sr. Chapter of the National Honor Society on Feb. 25. in all, 36 students from the Athol Springs high school were inducted this year. Photo courtesy of St. Francis High School.

ATHOL SPRINGS – Dr. Mary Lou Stahl, assistant principal and moderator of the National Honor Society, announced that 36 students were inducted into the Dr. Leo Michalek Sr. Chapter of the St. Francis High School National Honor Society. The 55th annual induction ceremony was held in Alumni Hall Theater on Feb. 25.

Father Michael Sajda, OFM Conv., president of St. Francis High School, presided at the induction ceremony which was part of a eucharistic liturgy attended by the inductees and their parents.



Members of the late Dr. Michalek’s family joined Father Sajda in the formal induction ceremonies.



The following members of the Class of 2021 were inducted: Tyler Drozdowski, Daniel Gerling, Dylan Hernandez, David Markiewicz, Braden Reaska, Peter Sovinski and Jaidyn Torres.

The following members of the class of 2022 were inducted: Ryan Adymy, Andrew Allen, Chase Berndtson, Gavin Calkins, Gavin Charlap, Cameron Cieslica, Colin Farrell, Ryan Harrington, Gavin Herman, Michael Herr, Christopher Jozwiak, Ethan Karalus, Thomas Kashino, Brody Kromback, Colin Kusz, Ryan Mahoney, Jacob Markham, Aidan McCarthy, Charles Moor, Hunter Nowak, Luke Nowak, Marc Patterson, Joseph Pivarunas, Reece Schenfield, Colin Schuster, Jacob Siefert, Anthony Snyder, Kyle Wicka and Matthew Zak.