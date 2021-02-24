HAMBURG — Hilbert College has been named a 2021-2022 Military Friendly® School. Institutions earning the this designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over 1,200 schools participated in the 2021-2022 survey with 747 earning the designation.

The 2021-2022 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

Hilbert is also a proud participant of the Yellow Ribbon Program and offers reasonable transfer of credit, and recognition of military training. Hilbert is approved by the Department of Veterans Affairs to certify VA educational benefits.

Hilbert is proud to provide the Hafner Veterans Center, located in Paczesny Hall, just off the West Herr Atrium. The Veterans Center offers an area for veterans to relax, study or reminisce with fellow veterans. Hilbert is a campus chapter of the Student Veterans of America. This organization provides service members, veterans and family members with resources and support necessary to succeed in college. The group is dedicated to advocacy on campuses as it relates to policies affecting student veterans and their needs.

Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey response set and government/agency public data sources, within a logic-based scoring assessment. Measured are the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

“Military Friendly® is committed to transparency and providing consistent data driven standards in our designation process” said Kayla Lopez, national director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly®. “This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to consistently evolve and invest in their programs. Schools who achieve designation show true commitment and dedication in their efforts. Our standards assist schools by providing a benchmark that promotes positive educational outcomes, resources and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the military community.”

For more information about Hilbert’s commitment to attracting and supporting military students, visit Hilbert’s website at http://www.hilbert.edu/student-life/veterans.