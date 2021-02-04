LOADING

Southtowns Catholic gives thanks to vets via Valentines

wnycatholic February 4, 2021
James, a student at Southtowns Catholic, colors a flower as part of the school’s Valentine for Veterans project. Courtesy of Southtowns Catholic

On Wednesday, Feb. 3, Southtowns Catholic School participated in Catholic Schools Week by having its students create Valentines for Veterans.

The entire school, kindergarten readiness through eighth grade, worked hard to create beautiful cards that will be delivered to Veterans Hospital just in time to brighten their Valentine’s Day. The students focused on the sacrifice that every veteran has endured to keep America safe and how blessed we are to enjoy our freedom. The children enjoyed creating their cards knowing that they will brighten someone’s day.

The tradition of sending cards as Valentines takes its roots from St. Valentine, a third-century martyr who is said to have written notes to his jailer’s daughter, who he befriended.

