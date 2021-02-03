Students at St. Christopher School in Tonawanda take a trip to Colonial Williamsburg without leaving their classroom. The virtual field trip was one of the many events held during Catholic Schools Week. Courtesy of St. Christopher School.

Catholic Schools Week is off to a great start at St. Christopher Catholic School. The theme for Tuesday was “Dress Up for Jesus!” To start our day, we celebrated Mass, with some students attending in-person and others joining in remotely. Then we had an All School Donut Treat. Who doesn’t eat donuts after Mass?

Our pastor and parochial vicar, Father Steven Jekielek and Father Donald Watkins, joined us for donuts and visited every classroom to bless our candles for Candelmas Day. Next, we were off for our field trips … 2021 style.

Every class went on a “virtual field trip.” Some of our social studies classes visited Gettysburg, the National World War I Museum and Monument, and the ruins of Ancient Greece. Students from our fourth and fifth grades went to Walt Disney World and learned all about the rides and what it takes to be an Imagineer. Our Spanish classes visited Spain and Mexico to learn more about the language, the geography and the customs. We traveled all around the world without leaving our socially distant desks.

To make sure that we cared for our own community, we also collected donations for the St. Gianna Molla Pregnancy Outreach Center. With so many thoughtful things brought in, we will certainly be able to bless the women and children of the center who need our support. So much fun in one day.