Students from Nativity of Mary School in Williamsville take part in a silent disco on Feb. 1. Neon clothes, flashing lights and specialized playlists played through headphones allowed the student a fun way to celebrate Catholic Schools Week. Photo courtesy of Nativity of Mary School.

Nativity of Mary School in Williamsville celebrated Catholic Schools Week with a unique twist on a classic dance. The pre-K through eighth-grade school held a silent disco in the gym on Feb. 1. All the students listened to one of three different playlists through headphones. The color on their headphones signified which playlist they were enjoying. The entire school took turns visiting the gym and attending the silent disco in cohorts. Black lights and disco lights enhanced the experience, and all the students wore bright neon colors to school for the silent disco. This event was planned by Mrs. Cornwell, the physical education instructor; Amy Connolly, the advancement director; Mr. Lester, the music teacher; and Nicole Richard, reading specialist and TOSA special projects coordinator. “The students at Nativity had a blast. It was a great start to Catholic Schools Week and a safe way to have fun during the current pandemic,” said Richard.