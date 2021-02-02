LOADING

Type to search

Education

Education with a glowstick, Nativity holds a silent disco for Catholic Schools Week

wnycatholic February 2, 2021
Share

Students from Nativity of Mary School in Williamsville take part in a silent disco on Feb. 1. Neon clothes, flashing lights and specialized playlists played through headphones allowed the student a fun way to celebrate Catholic Schools Week. Photo courtesy of Nativity of Mary School.

Nativity of Mary School in Williamsville celebrated Catholic Schools Week with a unique twist on a classic dance. The pre-K through eighth-grade school held a silent disco in the gym on Feb. 1. All the students listened to one of three different playlists through headphones. The color on their headphones signified which playlist they were enjoying. The entire school took turns visiting the gym and attending the silent disco in cohorts. Black lights and disco lights enhanced the experience, and all the students wore bright neon colors to school for the silent disco. This event was planned by Mrs. Cornwell, the physical education instructor; Amy Connolly, the advancement director; Mr. Lester, the music teacher; and Nicole Richard, reading specialist and TOSA special projects coordinator. “The students at Nativity had a blast.  It was a great start to Catholic Schools Week and a safe way to have fun during the current pandemic,” said Richard.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Catholic Schools welcome parents to CSW
Patrick J. Buechi February 1, 2021
Catholic Schools Week kicks off January 31
Patrick J. Buechi January 31, 2021
Welcome Bishop Mike

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from Bishop Scharfenberger, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Catholic Schools welcome parents to CSW
Catholic Schools Week kicks off January 31
@Western New York Catholic 2020